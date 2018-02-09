Chickasha Man Accused Of Soliciting Sex, Pics From Underage Girls

A Chickasha man was arrested after investigators say he actively sought naked pictures and sex from local underage girls.

Undercover detectives with the Canadian County Sheriff’s office began investigating after being notified that 21-year-old Jacob Fourkiller was pursuing the images from a group of teen girls in Blanchard via social media messaging.

In addition to seeking the nude images, investigators say they also learned that Fourkiller was trying to meet the girls for sex.

An undercover deputy engaged Fourkiller on the social media app and began a dialogue that lasted about two months. At first, investigators say Fourkiller’s conversations were benign. But after a while they say he encouraged the “girl” to switch to another app where he could “talk dirty more comfortably.”

“I’m certain Fourkiller felt very safe with his MO, but my Investigator was about to foil his plans, keeping him from pursuing his sick fantasies with little girls,” said Canadian County Sheriff, Chris West.

Believing he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl, investigators say Fourkiller asked for photos of the girl in her underwear and “booty pics”. Eventually, Fourkiller began talking about sex.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, detectives traveled to Chickasha to confront Fourkiller at his job. According to investigators, Fourkiller cooperated and turned over his phone to be searched. In all, detectives found hundreds of images of underage girls, some pornographic in nature, to whom Fourkiller was talking.

Fourkiller was arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail in El Reno on complaints of soliciting sex with a minor. His bond was set at $25,000.

Investigators tell News 9 they are also pursuing charges in Grady County in connection with Fourkiller pursuing sex with the Blanchard teens, as well as the child porn they discovered on his cellular phone.