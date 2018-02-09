OKC Police Investigate After 2-Year-Old Boy's Death In 2017

A 2-year-old boy's June 2017 death is being investigated by Oklahoma City police after the medical examiner's office determined his death was a homicide.

Ezekiel Jones died on June 22 after being brought to Integris Baptist Medical Center on June 7. The child suffered significant burns to his lower body. He later died of a brain bleed, police said.

The state medical examiner's office ruled the child's death as a homicide and told police on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police said the case will be presented to the district attorney's office at the conclusion of the investigation and they will determine whether or not to file charges in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crimes against children unit at (405) 297-1124.