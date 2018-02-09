Oklahoma Deals With Shortage In Volunteer Firefighters

In an extraordinary moment that could hardly be fathomed one month ago, North and South Korea entered the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium together on Friday, marking the official start of the 2018 Winter Games.More >>
Congress passed a $400 billion budget deal in the wee hours of Friday morning after a partial government shutdown began at midnight.More >>
