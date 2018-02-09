OKC Metro To See Warm Day Before Overnight Cold Front

It will be not as cold outside Friday morning!

Temperatures will begin in the upper 30s to low 40s and into the afternoon, highs easily slide into the low 60s ahead of our next cold front.

With winds up again Friday, fire threat is elevated for much of the state especially western Oklahoma.

The front slides in from the north overnight and brings a slight chance of wintry mix including light freezing drizzle. Light ice is possible into early Saturday. The precipitation looks to move eastward throughout the day on Saturday. Besides the wintry mix, it’s all about the big drop in temperatures.

Nearly a 35 temperature change for Saturday’s high, with it only in the upper 20s. May see a few flurries Sunday morning areas to the north. Sunday is still cold in the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies. A big warm up middle of next week with upper 60s!

