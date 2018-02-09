Utah taxpayers paid for hotel linked to prostitute report

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

Again? Yup. While you were sleeping, Congress was shutting down the government in a familiar display of dysfunction.

Again? Yup. While you were sleeping, Congress was shutting down the government in a familiar display of dysfunction.

Again? Yup. What to know about the overnight budget shutdown

Again? Yup. What to know about the overnight budget shutdown

A Democratic group backed by former President Barack Obama plans to invest millions of dollars in state-level elections in a dozen states this year, with its heaviest focus on Ohio.

A Democratic group backed by former President Barack Obama plans to invest millions of dollars in state-level elections in a dozen states this year, with its heaviest focus on Ohio.

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.

The Utah House of Representatives says it's investigating whether a lawmaker who abruptly resigned this week used hotel rooms purchased with taxpayer money for trysts with a prostitute.

The Utah House of Representatives says it's investigating whether a lawmaker who abruptly resigned this week used hotel rooms purchased with taxpayer money for trysts with a prostitute.

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that is forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that is forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Michigan State University will fire the former dean of its osteopathic medicine college and has suspended the radiology chairman in the wake of former sports doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing for molesting young female athletes.

Michigan State University will fire the former dean of its osteopathic medicine college and has suspended the radiology chairman in the wake of former sports doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing for molesting young...

An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico.

An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block...

A former Virginia Tech student has pleaded no contest in the 2016 killing of a 13-year-old girl.

A former Virginia Tech student has pleaded no contest in the 2016 killing of a 13-year-old girl.

Oklahoma's attorney general says he was not asked by a convicted soldier or his family to support the soldier's request for a presidential pardon.

Oklahoma's attorney general says he was not asked by a convicted soldier or his family to support the soldier's request for a presidential pardon.

US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu

Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, photo, Rep. Timothy D. Hawkes, R- Centerville, left, and Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, talk behind Rep. Jon Stanard, empty chair, on the House floor at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake Ci...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, photo, Republican Utah lawmaker Jon Stanard is shown on the House floor at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Stanard has unexpectedly resigned from the Legislature. House Speaker Greg Hughe...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, Rep. Jon Stanard, R-St. George, votes on the House floor, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. The Utah House of Representatives is investigating whether a lawmaker who abruptly...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, photo, Republican Utah lawmaker Jon Stanard is shown on the House floor at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Stanard has unexpectedly resigned from the Legislature. House Speaker Greg Hughe...

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A former Utah lawmaker purchased at least two hotel rooms with taxpayer money that he is accused of using to meet up with a prostitute last year, according to documents reviewed by a legislative official.

The DailyMail.com reported allegations Thursday that former Republican Rep. Jon Stanard twice hired a prostitute last year, leading House and state elections officials to review whether public funds or campaign money were used for hotel stays that the report alleges Stanard used for the trysts.

House Chief of Staff Greg Hartley told The Associated Press in a text message that Stanard, who abruptly resigned Tuesday, was reimbursed for hotel rooms in Salt Lake City in June and August 2017 when he was attending legislative meetings at the state Capitol. He lives four hours away in the resort town of St. George.

The dates and hotel names correspond with text messages reported by the DailyMail.com.

Republican House Speaker Greg Hughes said he didn't yet know if the House would ask Stanard to return the money.

"If there has been an abuse of public funds or if public funds were used in a way that's inappropriate, we would," Hughes said. "I don't have solid answers for those things. I would need to have a way that I would know conclusively that that is the case."

Phone and text messages to Stanard's personal cellphone were not returned, but it indicated he read the texts seeking comment. His lawyer, Wally Bugden, declined to comment and did not respond to a follow-up email asking if he was denying the allegations.

Hughes said he did not yet know the House's next steps to determine if the report was correct.

It was unclear if legislative leaders would be able to check whether Stanard used a state-issued cellphone to arrange encounters with the prostitute because it had been erased and no longer contained his text messages.

Hughes said he assumed Stanard erased his phone, not staffers, and he didn't know if there was a way to recover the texts.

House officials said they can't launch an ethics investigation because Stanard is no longer a lawmaker.

Stanard, who is married, had served five years in the House. He voted last year for stricter state prostitution laws, including raising the penalty for people who are convicted twice of solicitation.

The House announced his resignation Wednesday for "personal and family concerns" but did not offer details. That day, Stanard told the AP in a text message: "My father has terminal cancer and I am going to spend a few weeks with him out of state while I still can."

He did not offer additional information.

The DailyMail.com reported that a prostitute, Brie Taylor, said Stanard twice paid her for sex last year during business trips to Salt Lake City and that he arranged the meetings with a number for a state-issued phone listed on his legislative profile.

The news site posted screenshots of messages that Taylor said came from Stanard, but the phone number was blurred out.

Taylor did not respond to a text message asking her to confirm the phone number and declined to speak with the AP.

Stanard's 2017 campaign finance report shows he submitted an expense on March 10 for $1,510 for "extra hotel expense session lodging" at the "Marriott Residence."

Text messages in the DailyMail.com story allege that Stanard was arranging for a visit with Taylor at the Marriott Residence Inn on March 8.

Utah Elections Director Justin Lee said state law bars personal use of campaign funds and that election officials were looking over Stanard's reports.

The House speaker said that when Stanard met with him Tuesday night to tell him he was resigning, "there were issues that were weighing on him. What exactly and to the nature, I wasn't aware. But it was clear that his priority was with his family and was not here."

Hughes would not say if Stanard spoke about the allegations, calling it a personal conversation but "it ran the gamut of problems" and "I did not know there was a story coming, I'll just say that."

Salt Lake City police say they have no record related to solicitation allegations against Stanard. Unified Police Department of Salt Lake County said it had no record of contact with him.

"I was absolutely shocked. I had never heard anything, there was nothing in my interaction - I sit next to him on the House floor - nothing in my interaction that's ever suggesting anything even remotely close to what we're seeing today," GOP Rep. Mike McKell said.

___

Associated Press writers Brady McCombs and Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.