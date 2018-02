Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning in South Oklahoma City.

Officials told News 9 they received reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. outside of a 7-eleven. Two Hispanic men were flashing gang signs at each other, which lead to one of them shooting the other.

The victim has been transported to OU Medical with non-life threatening injuries, and has been described as uncooperative with investigators.

