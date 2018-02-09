Winter storm pounding Midwest blamed for 2 deaths

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico.

Judge leans toward asserting right to rule on border wall

US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu

Michigan State University will fire the former dean of its osteopathic medicine college and has suspended the radiology chairman in the wake of former sports doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing for molesting young female athletes.

A world champion swimmer's allegations that a U.S. Olympic coach sexually abused her as a minor marks the latest scandal for the U.S. governing body for swimming.

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that is forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came with an unambiguous message on his latest US visit: the North American Free Trade Agreement is a success that needs to be modernized, not abandoned.

In US swing, Trudeau mixes job deals with defense of NAFTA

The American Civil Liberties Union says a social media monitoring program used by the Boston police department appears to have had little benefit to public safety while unfairly focusing on groups such as Muslims.

An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.

Autopsy gives no insight on motive in Vegas mass shooting

Shameful behavior? Propaganda charade? Rhetoric war between North Korea and the Trump administration hasn't skipped a beat in Pyeongchang.

No Olympic truce for US, North Korea in Pyeongchang

(Jon Gard/The News-Dispatch via AP). Helen Sweeney, an independent distributor for Brownberry Premium Breads, stocks the shelves at Al's Supermarket ahead of another snowstorm, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in La Porte, Ind.

(Jon Gard/The News Dispatch via AP). Andrew Brown, assistant manager at Kabelin Ace Hardware, looks through the store's variety of snow shovels ahead of another snowstorm, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in La Porte, Ind.

(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP). A man walks along the ice-covered south pier Thursday. Feb. 8, 2018, in St. Joseph, Mich.

CHICAGO (AP) - A winter storm pounding the Midwest caused at least two deaths Friday, authorities said, while closing schools and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Snow-related crashed snarled highways across southern Michigan, with one person killed when a semitrailer struck the rear of a car stopped in traffic on U.S. 23 near Flint, police said.

A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized after a pickup truck lost control and slammed into his stopped squad on Interstate 94 northeast of Detroit. A pileup on the same highway just east of Kalamazoo in southwestern Michigan of collected 38 vehicle including 16 semitrailers in eastbound lanes Friday afternoon, causing only minor injuries.

In Naperville, Illinois, just west of Chicago, a man in his 60s died after suffering a heart attack while shoveling snow Friday morning, Edward Hospital spokesman Keith Hartenberger told the Chicago Tribune.

The National Weather Service reported 10 inches (25) of snow on the ground Friday afternoon in suburban Chicago and 11 inches (28 centimeters) near South Bend, Indiana. Chicago was forecast to receive as much as 14 inches (35 centimeters) of snow with Detroit expecting up to 9 inches (23 centimeters).

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city was gearing up for three more rounds of snow through the weekend.

"The good news is we're tried and tested here," he said. "We're up to it."

Three northern Indiana counties posted travel watches, recommending only essential travel

More than 1,000 flights were canceled at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and more than 300 were canceled at Midway, the Chicago Department of Aviation reported Friday afternoon. More than 260 flights were canceled at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Michigan.

Hank Stawasz was out shoveling his driveway by hand, clearing a path for the retiree to exit his home in the Detroit suburb of Livonia.

"It's part of living in Michigan," a smiling Stawasz said from underneath his Detroit Red Wings winter hat. "I saw the plows come by, so I figured I'd get a jump on it so I wouldn't have to shovel it when it's 4 feet high."

Thousands of children got a rare snow day off school after school districts in Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee canceled classes. Schools across Nebraska and Iowa also closed or delayed the start of classes.

It made for a great day for kids to go sledding, make snow angels and play with pets outside instead of reading, writing and arithmetic. Angela Lekkas took her children sledding in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

"The kids couldn't wait to get out today," she said. "This is the first true snowfall of the season."

The Indiana Department of Transportation resorted to sending teams of as many as four plows simultaneously to clear some highways. Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully said 300 salt-spreading plows hit the streets late Thursday and would continue their work through the weekend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.