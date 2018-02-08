Creationist's Speech Canceled At UCO

An Oklahoma university has cancelled a planned speech by the founder of a Kentucky museum dedicated to creationism.

University of Central Oklahoma student body President Stockton Duvall said Thursday he stopped negotiations with Creation Museum founder Ken Ham after he got pushback on the March event.

Duvall says members of a group affiliated with UCO's Women's Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center opposed Ham's appearance and "bullied" him during a meeting about the speech.

Student Makenna Mittelstet says she and others met with Duvall to voice concerns about Ham's comments about women and LGBTQ people, and because student fees would be used to pay for Ham's visit. She says no one was bullied.

Ham said in a statement that the cancellation amounts to denying free speech.

The university released this statement on Wednesday:

The University of Central Oklahoma stands firm in its policy regarding freedom of expression. UCO is committed to fostering a learning environment where free inquiry and expression are encouraged while keeping the safety of our community a top priority. In the specific matter of Mr. Ham’s proposed presentation on campus, the UCO Student Association (UCOSA)—which invited Mr. Ham to speak at UCO—made the decision, via a vote of its Executive Committee, to rescind the invitation. In a statement, the UCOSA president said there was some concern and pressure expressed to him by other students and student groups that influenced that decision. The university may advise, but does not direct, the activities of UCOSA. In fact, in the spirit of the UCO policy on freedom of expression, the university President, Provost and the Vice President of Student Affairs supported and did not deny the proposal to bring Mr. Ham to campus to encourage conversation and debate of diverse perspectives. This was prior to UCOSA’s cancellation of the invitation to Mr. Ham. This experience reinforces our resolve to make our campus a welcoming environment for the civil expression of diverse thought. And, we will continue to support the student-centered culture we value and promote at the University of Central Oklahoma.

UCO President Don Betz said Thursday in a statement: