Child Discipline Video Sparks Investigation In Choctaw

A video of a Choctaw child being disciplined has parents outraged and police investigating.

A video of a Choctaw child being disciplined has parents outraged and police investigating.

The Snapchat clip shows a man holding a child, appearing to put hot sauce down his pants, and then his face as the child cries.

It’s been shared several times online, and prompted a police investigation, after Edmond mom Shana Honeycutt posted it publicly to Facebook.

“It needed to be public. It didn't need to be left in a private Facebook group where no one did or said anything about it,” Honeycutt said.

Choctaw Police say they’re investigating the case with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

“It's abuse. You don't potty train by pouring hot sauce down a baby's pants and wiping it all over the face,” Honeycutt said.

While several parents online share Honeycutt’s opinion, the mother of the child says this isn’t what it looks like.

The mother, who posted the video, says she wishes to remain anonymous after receiving death threats.

She says a slower version of the video sheds light on what really happened.

“You can see that nothing went down his pants, and nothing was in his mouth,” the mother said.

She says her son loves hot sauce and was laughing after the video was taken.

“The video was played out to be something it wasn't. My son, I would never put him in harm's way,” the mother said.

Choctaw Police confirm they paid a visit to the boy’s home with DHS Wednesday night.

Police told News 9 the child appeared to be in a safe home.

They’re still investigating to see where the video was taken.

In the meantime, DHS says when it comes to questionable videos, it’s best to call their hotline at 1-800-522-3511 to report it.

“If something bothers you that much of what you're seeing, and you think it's important enough to share with your friends and family, you need to report it,” DHS Communications Director Sheree Powell said.