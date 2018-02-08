Crews Battle Grass Fire Flare Ups Along I-35 Near Edmond

Crews were called in to deal with a number of spot grass fires along Interstate 35 just to the northeast of Edmond, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene of three separate fires that flared up near the southbound side of I-35, between E. Sorghum Mill Road and E. Waterloo Road.

Authorities shut down one lane of SB I-35, from Seward Road to Coffee Creek Road, while firefighters work to get a handle on the flames. Traffic in the area was backed up more than a mile due to the fires.

The cause has not yet been determined.