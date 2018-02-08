Sources: Costco Wholesale Is Coming To Oklahoma City - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sources: Costco Wholesale Is Coming To Oklahoma City

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Multiple sources have confirmed to News 9 that Costco Wholesale is coming to Oklahoma City.

The membership-only warehouse club would build near Western Avenue and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

News 9 has been told it would open sometime in 2019.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 9 for more details as they are confirmed.

