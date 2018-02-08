Stocks Tumble As Dow Tanks By More Than 1,000 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday amid jitters over volatility prompted by huge swings earlier this week in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

After starting the day just below the 25,000 level, the Dow went on to crack below 24,000, collapsing as the close approached. It lost 1,032 points, or 4.2 percent, to end the day at 23,860.

The S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index also plummeted nearly 4 percent. The broad market S&P 500 finished down 101 points, at 2,581. And the and the Nasdaq closed 275 points lower, at 6,777.

Across the globe, stocks were mixed Thursday, with European stocks declining after gains in Asian, as investors appeared skittish after this week's financial turmoil. The pound rose sharply after the U.K. central bank signaled it could raise interest rates soon.

Britain's FTSE 100 closed down 1.5 percent to 7,170.69 points and France's CAC 40 dropped 1.9 percent to 5,151.68. Germany's DAX declined 2.6 percent to 12,260.29.

"Risk sentiment continues to be wobbly in markets," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a daily note to investors.

Sentiment in Europe was knocked somewhat by the Bank of England's indication that it could raise its key interest rate in coming months due to stronger global economic growth. The warning pushed up the pound, which gained 0.8 percent on the dollar to $1.3990. It also echoed fears investors have in the U.S., where stronger wage growth has increased expectations of higher rates from the Federal Reserve. Years of low rates and cheap money have helped fuel growth and buoyed stock markets, analysts say.

Uncertainty continued to overshadow the fitful market recovery as Senate leaders brokered a long-sought budget agreement Wednesday that would bring the Pentagon and domestic programs an extra $300 billion over the next two years. Both Democratic liberals and GOP tea party forces were fighting the plan, raising questions about its chances just a day before the latest government shutdown deadline.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 1.1 percent to 21,890.86, but the benchmark was still nearly 4 percent below where it started the year. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5 percent to 2,407.62. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent to 30,451.27, while the Shanghai Composite index sank 1.4 percent to 3,262.05. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2 percent to 5,890.70. Stocks in Taiwan were down slightly and Southeast Asian markets were mixed.

Wynn Macau, the China arm of U.S. casino company Wynn Resorts, jumped nearly 7 percent in Hong Kong after the company announced that two executives are replacing Steve Wynn as chairman and CEO. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a number of women had accused Wynn of sexual harassment or assault, and said Wynn paid $7.5 million to settle one such case. Wynn has denied the accusations but said he was stepping down because they prevented him from filling his corporate positions effectively.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 46 cents to $61.33 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract dropped $1.60 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard for oil prices, dropped 54 cents to $64.97 per barrel in London. It sank $1.35 in the previous session.

The dollar strengthened to 109.63 yen from 109.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.2246 from $1.2261.