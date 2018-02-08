Thunder Stands Pat At Deadline, Visits Lakers Tonight - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Stands Pat At Deadline, Visits Lakers Tonight

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
LOS ANGELES -

The NBA’s trade deadline has come and gone, anticlimactically for Thunder fans. Oklahoma City takes on the Lakers tonight in L.A. at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Luke Walton and Los Angeles won’t have Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. tonight; they dealt the pair to Cleveland in exchange for Isaiah Thomas and the Cavs’ first round pick. Clarkson had 18 points in last week’s Lakers win over OKC.

Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony remain questionable after getting banged up in Tuesday’s 125-105 drubbing of Golden State. That win snapped a four-game skid for the Thunder (31-24), which sits in fifth-place in the West and is now two games behind Minnesota for fourth and 1.5 ahead of sixth-place Denver.

Rumored to be after the likes of Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart, Rodney Hood or Jonathon Simmons, Thunder GM Sam Presti was unable to trade for a wing replacement for injured Andre Roberson. That doesn’t mean the Thunder is done, however.

Look for Presti to explore the buyout market this spring. Many players – Joe Johnson, Tony Allen and Derrick Rose to name three – will be bought out by teams looking to dump salary off their books.

Adding another wing player, especially a defensive-minded one, for the playoffs will still be a priority. How much an old Tony Allen or a washed-up Joe Johnson can help – that’s up for debate.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.