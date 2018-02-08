Oklahoma attorney charged with harboring fugitive boyfriend

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma attorney has been arrested on a felony charge for allegedly hiding her fugitive boyfriend after a judge ordered his arrest.

Shelley Lynne Levisay was charged Wednesday in Cleveland County for harboring David Gerdon last month. An affidavit says 38-year-old Gerdon had an outstanding arrest warrant in Pottawatomie County after failing to appear in court for several felony cases, including assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assault.

The court filing alleges investigators were told the 32-year-old attorney and Gerdon were in a relationship.

Levisay denies wrongdoing and says she was charged for political reasons.

Evidence against the attorney includes text messages, surveillance camera video and phone call recordings.

If convicted, Levisay would be sentenced to prison. The Oklahoma Supreme Court could suspend or ban her from practicing law.

