Ponca City Woman Makes Plea Deal To Avoid Murder-For-Hire Charge

Danielle Layman, 37, was arrested back in July 2017, accused of plotting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband in Israel.

A Ponca City woman has pleaded guilty to possessing the toxin Ricin in exchange for a murder-for-hire charge being dropped.

Layman even took out an ad on Craigslist looking for a hitman, and according to court documents, when she met the person, she handed over the Ricin and said they would both be killed if instructions weren't followed.

Because of her plea, Layman now faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.