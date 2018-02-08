House JCAB Passes Step Up OK Tax Bill, $5K Teacher Raise

The Oklahoma House of Representatives Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget (JCAB) passed a $581-million tax bill and a plan for a $5,000 raise for teachers.

The bills were both a part of the “Step Up Oklahoma” plan created by a mix of leaders from across the state.

READ ALSO: SoonerPoll: Majority Of Oklahomans Support 'Step Up' Plan

The House JCAB passed the tax package (HB 1033) by a vote of 21-5. The teacher pay raises (HB 1030) were passed unanimously at 26-0. From here the bills move on to the Senate JCAB. If approved they’ll move on for consideration in the full House as early as Monday.

The Step Up Oklahoma plan was created by a nonpartisan coalition of business and community leaders.

Editor’s Note: David Griffin, president and chairman of Griffin Communications, parent company of News 9, is a member of Step Up Oklahoma. To learn more about the plan, visit StepUpOklahoma.com.