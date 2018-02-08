Internet pioneer, songwriter John Perry Barlow dies at 70

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has delayed the execution of a death row inmate scheduled to die next week for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Stocks are sliding further on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second big weekly drop in a row.

Security agents at more than a dozen airports nationwide will be trained on how to screen Native American religious items.

Five years after Washington state legalized marijuana, Seattle officials are moving to automatically clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says it's too bad that court officers prevented a Michigan man from punching former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

A relatively obscure career federal prosecutor has been at the epicenter of many of the Trump administration's greatest controversies.

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

The doctor's in, but jury is out on new LA Times owner

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - John Perry Barlow, an internet activist and lyricist for the Grateful Dead, has died.

The digital-rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation said Barlow died early Wednesday in his sleep at home in San Francisco. He was 70. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Barlow co-founded the EFF in 1990 to champion free expression and privacy online. In a 1996 manifesto, the "Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace," he argued that the U.S. and other governments shouldn't impose their sovereignty on the "global social space we are building."

"He always saw the internet as a fundamental place of freedom, where voices long silenced can find an audience and people can connect with others regardless of physical distance," Cindy Cohn, the EFF's executive director, said in a statement.

Barlow was born in rural Sublette County, Wyoming, in 1947 and grew up in Pinedale, where his parents were ranchers.

Barlow has said he grew up as a devout Mormon before leaping into the counterculture of the 1960s. He befriended Bob Weir, one of the Grateful Dead's founding members, when they were boarding school classmates at the Fountain Valley School in Colorado. Barlow graduated from Wesleyan University in 1969.

He later returned to Wyoming, where he ran a cattle ranch for nearly two decades and dabbled in Republican politics. He had been battling a variety of debilitating illnesses since 2015, according to supporters who organized a benefit concert for him in October.

Barlow co-wrote several songs for the Grateful Dead with Weir, including "Mexicali Blues," ''Black Throated Wind," ''Bombs Away," ''Heaven Help the Fool," ''Cassidy," ''I Need a Miracle," ''Lazy Lightnin'," ''Looks Like Rain," ''Lost Sailor," ''Money Money," ''My Brother Esau," ''Feel Like a Stranger," ''Saint of Circumstance," ''Supplication" and "This Time Forever." With keyboardist Brent Mydland, Barlow wrote "Blow Away," ''Just a Little Light" and "We Can Run." He also wrote songs for String Cheese Incident and Burning Spear.

"John had a way of taking life's most difficult things and framing them as challenges, therefore adventures," Weir said in an online post Wednesday. "He was to be admired for that, even emulated. He'll live on in the songs we wrote."

His survivors include three daughters and a granddaughter.

___

This story has been corrected to remove "Touch of Grey" and "Brown Eyed Woman," which Barlow did not write.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.