Firefighters Battle House Fire In SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firefighters Battle House Fire In SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. 

About 3 a.m., firefighters received reports of several house fires on SE 35th Street and Lindsay Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was only one fire.  

Officials told News 9 the fire started in a bedroom and spread. 

No residents were home during the fire. 

Officials said about 50 percent of the home has been damaged. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates at information becomes available.  

