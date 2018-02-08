Firefighters Battle House Fire In SE OKC

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

About 3 a.m., firefighters received reports of several house fires on SE 35th Street and Lindsay Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was only one fire.

Officials told News 9 the fire started in a bedroom and spread.

No residents were home during the fire.

Officials said about 50 percent of the home has been damaged.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates at information becomes available.