Police Officer Shot While Responding To Call In Richardson, Texas

Richardson Police confirm an officer was shot while in the line of duty, Wednesday evening.

CBS DFW reports the incident occurred near Renner Road and North Star Road at the Breckenridge Point Apts after 7 p.m.

#BREAKING - @RichardsonTX_PD confirms an officer was shot in the line of duty tonight near Renner Road and North Star Road a an apartment complex. The shooter is at-large. pic.twitter.com/zRSa5nHjTM — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) February 8, 2018

The suspect reportedly exchanged gunshots with multiple responding officers. Officers were still involved in a standoff with the suspect hours later. The SWAT team responded at the scene with a robot, while working to initiate the suspect's surrender.

CBS DFW later reported the suspect was barricaded inside an apartment.

Richardon Police confirmed one civilian was also shot, after 8 p.m.

We are working an active shooter scene at apartments, North Star and Renner. Officer shot responding to disturbance. One civilian also shot. EB Renner closed. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/cu7o2H3QZ4 — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

The injured officer was transported to Medical City Plano around 9:00 p.m. No word on the condition of the officer.

Richardson Police are arriving at Medical City Plano after one of their officers was injured in a shooting tonight. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/CkK6UB3ck7 — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) February 8, 2018

This is a developing story.