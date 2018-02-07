Police Officer Shot While Responding To Call In Richardson, Texa - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police Officer Shot While Responding To Call In Richardson, Texas

Posted: Updated:
Richardson, Texas -

Richardson Police confirm an officer was shot while in the line of duty, Wednesday evening. 

CBS DFW reports the incident occurred near Renner Road and North Star Road at the Breckenridge Point Apts after 7 p.m.

The suspect reportedly exchanged gunshots with multiple responding officers. Officers were still involved in a standoff with the suspect hours later. The SWAT team responded at the scene with a robot, while working to initiate the suspect's surrender. 

CBS DFW later reported the suspect was barricaded inside an apartment. 

Richardon Police confirmed one civilian was also shot, after 8 p.m.

The injured officer was transported to Medical City Plano around 9:00 p.m. No word on the condition of the officer.

This is a developing story. 

