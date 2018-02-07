Suspect Seen In Body Cam Video Taking OKC Officer’s Taser

The foot chase started after the officer attempted to stop Damarion Lee, 27, on Feb. 1 in a parking lot on west Memorial.

The foot chase started after the officer attempted to stop Damarion Lee, 27, on Feb. 1 in a parking lot on west Memorial.

Police were notified that Lee was accused of stealing a gaming system from a nearby Game Stop store. During the foot pursuit, Lee tripped and the officer deployed his taser, but missed the suspect.

The officer yelled, “Get on the ground, I’m going to tas you now! Get on the ground!”

Lee was able to get back on his feet and a second officer joined the chase. The officers were able to take Lee to the ground and that is when an already heated situation took a dangerous turn.

Officer: “He’s got my taser now, he’s trying to tas us!”

Officer: “Let go of it! You’re gonna get shot!”

The video shows one of the officers draw his gun in an attempt to get the suspect to let go of the taser.

“It takes an already dangerous situation up several notches higher,” said Mgst. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “It becomes that much more dangerous where it can end in a tragic death of somebody.”

All of this took place in a busy area where cars were driving by, some drivers even stopped.

The officers were able to retrieve the taser, handcuff Lee and take him to jail. Police said no one was injured in the struggle.

Police said anytime there is an incident that involves use of force it goes under investigation. The officers in this situation are still on duty.