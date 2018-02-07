Chocolate Brownie Bites - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Chocolate Brownie Bites

  • 2 boxes Ghirardelli Ultimate Chocolate Brownie mix, prepared according to package
  • 1 bag dark chocolate Ghirardelli or Wilton candy melts
  • 1 teaspoon coconut oil
  • Sprinkles
  • 2-inch heart cookie cutter
  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
  2. Line a large jellyroll pan with parchment paper.
  3. Spray the sides and paper well with nonstick cooking spray.
  4. Spread the prepared brownie batter evenly over the bottom of the pan. Make sure it is completely covered.
  5. Bake for 30 minutes or until cooked through.
  6. Remove from the oven and cool completely.
  7. Use the cookie cutter to cut out hearts all over the brownie sheet.
  8. Melt the candy melts in the microwave according to package instructions.
  9. Stir in coconut oil to smooth and thin slightly.
  10. Use a fork to dip each of the hearts and coat completely with chocolate.
  11. Place the hearts on parchment paper.
  12. Sprinkle with your favorite sprinkles.
  13. Continue till all of the hearts are done.
  14. Allow the chocolate to harden.
  15. Place in an airtight container to share.
  16. SAVE THE BROWNIE REMNANTS!

