Professor reprimanded over selfie with severed heads

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

A newly released document shows a top University of Connecticut dental school professor was reprimanded over a selfie showing him and several students with two severed heads used for medical research.

Closing arguments to continue as trial of two Baltimore detectives on racketeering and robbery charges winds down.

Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.

A federal judge says the U.S. Department of Energy doesn't need to make public documents involving spent commercial nuclear fuel shipments to eastern Idaho sought by former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus.

A woman who has publicly accused President Donald Trump of forcibly kissing her years ago is running for office in Ohio.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

The doctor's in, but jury is out on new LA Times owner

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A top University of Connecticut dental school professor was reprimanded over a selfie showing him and several students with two severed heads used for medical research, according to a document obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

The November letter by R. Lamont MacNeil, dean of the UConn School of Dental Medicine, reprimands orthodontics professor Flavio Uribe for inappropriate and disrespectful conduct. UConn Health released the letter in response to a request by the AP under the state's public records law.

The selfie was taken in June at the Yale School of Medicine during a surgical workshop and shared in a private group chat. Both Yale and UConn officials said they took appropriate actions in response to the photo. A UConn Health spokesman declined to say whether anyone was disciplined when the AP first reported about the selfie Monday.

The reprimand is among the lowest forms of punishment and is less serious than a suspension.

In the photo, Uribe and several graduate students are looking at the camera. All are wearing surgical masks. The two severed heads are on tables, face up.

"The taking and the posting of this photo trespasses certain basic principles we have as health care learners," MacNeil wrote to Uribe. "This action was in very poor judgment and in very poor taste and was disrespectful not only to the body donors but potentially their families."

MacNeil wrote that Uribe said that he could not remember the photo being taken and that "things like this happen rapidly and can be easily overlooked or forgotten in a busy session."

MacNeil wrote, "In your leadership position, you must have an increased awareness of such situations and be ready to intervene and correct such serious drifts in judgment. You need to make these 'teachable moments.'"

Uribe, who did not take the photo, did not return messages Wednesday. A UConn staff member said in an email that Uribe would not be available for comment.

Uribe is an assistant professor and orthodontics program director at UConn Health and a visiting associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine. He previously told the AP the photo was an "unfortunate circumstance" and he was surprised when it was taken.

The AP recently obtained a copy of the photo from a person who received it through the private group chat.

Yale officials said they are improving oversight at such training events and making participants agree in writing to ethical standards of conduct. They also said there is clear signage forbidding photography at each entrance to the laboratory.

