Trump accuser takes #MeToo message to voters in Ohio

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

A newly released document shows a top University of Connecticut dental school professor was reprimanded over a selfie showing him and several students with two severed heads used for medical research.

A newly released document shows a top University of Connecticut dental school professor was reprimanded over a selfie showing him and several students with two severed heads used for medical research.

Closing arguments to continue as trial of two Baltimore detectives on racketeering and robbery charges winds down.

Closing arguments to continue as trial of two Baltimore detectives on racketeering and robbery charges winds down.

Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.

Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.

A federal judge says the U.S. Department of Energy doesn't need to make public documents involving spent commercial nuclear fuel shipments to eastern Idaho sought by former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus.

A federal judge says the U.S. Department of Energy doesn't need to make public documents involving spent commercial nuclear fuel shipments to eastern Idaho sought by former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus.

A woman who has publicly accused President Donald Trump of forcibly kissing her years ago is running for office in Ohio.

A woman who has publicly accused President Donald Trump of forcibly kissing her years ago is running for office in Ohio.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

The doctor's in, but jury is out on new LA Times owner

The doctor's in, but jury is out on new LA Times owner

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, Rachel Crooks, a university administrator and former Trump Tower receptionist, discusses her sexual misconduct accusations against Donald Trump during a news conference with two ...

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Rachel Crooks' allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump have been dismissed by the president and his supporters, so she has a new approach to ensure her message is heard: She's running for office.

The 35-year-old university administrator launched a campaign this week for a seat in the Ohio Legislature. The first-time candidate, a Democrat, said she was motivated in part to run because Trump has escaped consequences for the harassment alleged by her and other women.

"I think my voice should have been heard then, and I'll still fight for it to be heard now," she said.

Crooks is one of 14 women who have accused the Republican president of inappropriate behavior in the past, allegations Trump has denied.

Her candidacy comes as women are speaking up about harassment in the workplace through the #MeToo movement and as state legislatures across the U.S. take steps to strengthen their own harassment policies. An Associated Press tally shows 15 state lawmakers across the country have left office since the start of 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Crooks said her interest in running for office goes beyond her experience with the president. She sees herself as someone who will fight for others struggling for representation.

"Like many Americans, I have become disgusted with politics today and the corruption that is rampant with donors and corporate interests," Crooks told the AP. "My situation with Trump and him not being held accountable by politicians, him not being willing to acknowledge his actions and his willingness to ignore what we had to say, that was sort of the last straw for me."

Crooks' bid for office is part of a wider anti-Trump undercurrent in elections since the president's inauguration. The state legislative arm for Democrats says the party has flipped 35 seats previously held by Republicans in contested state legislative elections across the country. At the same time, a record number of women have expressed interest in running for office.

Some 30,000 women have approached EMILY's List, a group that tries to elect women who support abortion rights, to learn about running for office this election cycle. By comparison, the group was in contact with 960 women last time around.

Democrats in Ohio view Crooks' candidacy as an outgrowth of surging activism by women nationally. It's a race that mingles the party's two biggest anticipated 2018 turnout engines - anti-Trump sentiment and #MeToo momentum.

Aaron Fisher, executive director of the Ohio House Democratic Caucus, said women are running as Democrats in half of this year's Ohio's state House races. The Democratic field also includes more young people and minorities.

"We have a lot of people who have never held or run for office before, and they're saying now is the time to stand up for action," he said.

Republicans question how well the Democrats' message will play with the general electorate.

"What we're seeing in Democrat primaries is that Trump is the convenient target from Democrats who want to show the far left base how anti-Trump they can be," said Mark Weaver, an Ohio-based Republican strategist. "In a general election, this sort of strong anti-Trump attacks will be less effective."

Crooks went public with her story during the 2016 election. She said she was a 22-year-old receptionist at Trump Tower in New York in 2005 when Trump kissed her repeatedly on the cheeks and then "directly on the mouth" during an introductory conversation.

After he was elected and the Harvey Weinstein scandal intensified the nation's focus on sexual misconduct, Crooks and two other Trump accusers went to Washington to ask Congress to investigate his actions. The White House repeated Trump's denial of any wrongdoing and the investigation request went nowhere.

Trump tweeted at the time that he'd been targeted by "false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met."

Crooks said she has email exchanges from the time that corroborate her story, but Trump's denial didn't surprise her.

"He is a pathological liar, as I've said before, but the truth is that a lot of people in my life knew about that encounter before I was ever a candidate," she said.

Uncontested in the primary, Crooks is challenging Republican Bill Reineke for Ohio's 88th House district, which sits southeast of Toledo in a region of small towns dominated by farming and manufacturing. She grew up in nearby Clyde, where she was a decorated high school athlete in volleyball and basketball, and now works as an international student recruiter at Heidelberg University.

Reineke, a 63-year-old auto dealer, has held the seat since 2014. He was elected handily in that year and ran unopposed in 2016.

He said he will be pleased if the race draws more attention to the sexual harassment issue, but said the debate needs to be broader.

"Sexual harassment has no place in our society, and I am glad to see that the discourse around the issue is beginning to change. Every victim deserves to be heard," he said in an emailed statement to the AP. "This campaign is not about the individuals running; it's about the people they would ultimately represent."

The district includes Sandusky County and the bulk of Seneca County. As with all of Ohio's current legislative districts, it was drawn using a Republican-controlled redistricting process - one that Ohioans have voted to replace in 2020 and beyond. A Democrat last held the seat in 1994, but the party thinks it has a shot at winning what it considers a swing district.

Sandusky County went for Trump in 2016 but before that favored Democrat Barack Obama in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections. Seneca County has been reliably Republican for two decades.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.