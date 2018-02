According to a new SoonerPoll, the majority of Oklahomans support revenue and reform initiatives proposed by the leaders behind Step Up Oklahoma.

That poll, released Wednesday on SoonerPoll.com, shows that 69.2 percent of Oklahomans support the plan. Of that, 41.8 percent of Oklahomans strongly support it, and 27.4 percent somewhat support it.

Of the opposition, 13.6 percent strongly oppose the plan and 10.8 percent somewhat oppose it. SoonerPoll reports that 6.3 percent of those asked did not know or refused to participate in the poll.

