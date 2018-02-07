Oklahoma pastor's burning death remains unsolved - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma pastor's burning death remains unsolved

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - The death of an Oklahoma pastor, whose remains were discovered burned near a church last summer, is still unsolved.

KFOR-TV reports that 55-year-old Michael Dean Walworth's burned remains were found near the First Missionary Baptist Church in June.

A report from the medical examiner released Tuesday classifies Walworth's death as "undetermined" and "unknown."

Records show Walworth was a registered sex offender in Texas and pleaded guilty to indecent exposure with a child in the 1990s.

But his neighbors paint a different picture of Walworth, who ran their church.

Montyica Stephens says Walworth focused his attention on the present and "what he could do to help you become a better person."

