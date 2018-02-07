Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Shakes North-Central Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 10:12 a.m. about five miles south of Hennessey in Kingfisher County, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. It was recorded at a depth of about four miles.

No damage or injuries are reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

The quake was initially reported as a 3.1 magnitude, but has since been revised upward.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Scientists have also linked earthquakes in Kansas, Texas and other states to wastewater injection.

Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and natural gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.