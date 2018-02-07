Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Shakes North-Central Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Shakes North-Central Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By News9.com and Wire Reports
Connect
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 10:12 a.m. about five miles south of Hennessey in Kingfisher County, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. It was recorded at a depth of about four miles.

No damage or injuries are reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

The quake was initially reported as a 3.1 magnitude, but has since been revised upward.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Scientists have also linked earthquakes in Kansas, Texas and other states to wastewater injection.

Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and natural gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

  • More Earthquake StoriesMore>>

  • 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Near Edmond

    3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Near Edmond

    A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Edmond, Oklahoma, Friday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this earthquake was recorded at 12:43 p.m. Its epicenter was located four miles east, northeast of Edmond, and 13 miles north, northwest of Choctaw. It was about four miles deep.  More >>
    A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Edmond, Oklahoma, Friday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this earthquake was recorded at 12:43 p.m. Its epicenter was located four miles east, northeast of Edmond, and 13 miles north, northwest of Choctaw. It was about four miles deep.  More >>

  • USGS: Earthquakes Shake Near Cherokee

    USGS: Earthquakes Shake Near Cherokee

    File photoFile photo
    The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported two earthquakes near Cherokee Tuesday afternoon.More >>
    The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported two earthquakes near Cherokee Tuesday afternoon.More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.