Thunder Embarrasses Warriors In Oracle

Russell Westbrook and Paul George combined for 72 points as the Thunder embarrassed Golden State in its own building.More >>
Russell Westbrook and Paul George combined for 72 points as the Thunder embarrassed Golden State in its own building.More >>
Russell Westbrook scored 36 points and Paul George added 26 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City had won eight in a row before its current four-game skid.More >>
Russell Westbrook scored 36 points and Paul George added 26 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City had won eight in a row before its current four-game skid.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
OSU lost a tough one at home to Baylor and this may have been the final straw for realistic NCAA Tournament chances.More >>
OSU lost a tough one at home to Baylor and this may have been the final straw for realistic NCAA Tournament chances.More >>
Russell Westbrook and Paul George combined for 72 points as the Thunder embarrassed Golden State in its own building.More >>
Russell Westbrook and Paul George combined for 72 points as the Thunder embarrassed Golden State in its own building.More >>
Will the Thunder make any moves prior to Thursday's trade deadline?More >>
Will the Thunder make any moves prior to Thursday's trade deadline?More >>
An in-depth look at the Baylor Bears, who have won five in-a-row against Oklahoma State.More >>
An in-depth look at the Baylor Bears, who have won five in-a-row against Oklahoma State.More >>