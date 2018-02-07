Asher Police Officer Killed In Fiery Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Asher Police Officer Killed In Fiery Crash

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A young Asher Police officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jarate Dewayne Condit was pronounced dead at the scene, after crashing on US Highway 177, near State Highway 59, just after 5:30 p.m.

According to the report, Condit was heading northbound on US 177 when he lost control of the vehicle and left the road to the right. The vehicle crashed into a concrete culvert before careening into a ravine where it burst into flames.

An official cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but the report states it was rainy and the road was wet at the time.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
