Oklahoma County inmate dies shortly after arriving in cell

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma County jail inmate died after being found unresponsive in a holding cell five minutes after being taken to the cell.

Sheriff's spokesman Mark Opgrande says 44-year-old Nicholas Green died at a hospital where he was taken after being found at 8:55 p.m. Monday.

Opgrande says Green had been arrested by Oklahoma City police and was cleared by medical staff, then booked into the jail 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Opgrande says Green then was taken to the holding cell at 8:50 p.m.

The body was sent to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office will investigate the death and provide a report to the district attorney.

