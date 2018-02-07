Man Living In Weatherford Indicted, Accused Of Having Ties To Al-Qaeda

Federal agents have arrested a terror suspect here in Oklahoma.

Federal officials say the man, who was living in Weatherford, has close ties to Al-Qaeda.

That man is 34-year-old Naif Abdulaziz Alfallaj. He's been charged with lying to the FBI and two counts of immigration fraud after the FBI had been watching him for five months.

According to a federal indictment, Alfallaj attended the notorious Al-Farooq training camp in Afghanistan in 2000 and wrote on his application to the terror group that his hobbies focused on military training and that he wanted to be "a mujahid or religious warrior for the sake of God."

That camp was the same place where all four 9/11 hijackers were trained.

Alfallaj immigrated to the U.S. in 2011 on a non-immigrant visa, and he lied about engaging in terror activities, supporting terror, and having specialized military training in order to get into the country, according to the indictment.

According to the US Attorney's Office, he got his pilot's license from a private school in Oklahoma in 2016.

Reports say it was a stroke of luck the FBI was able to link Alfallaj to Al-Qaeda. His fingerprints were matched with those found on documents collected from the war in Afghanistan.

Alfallaj faces close to 30 years in prison.