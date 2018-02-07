Cold Temps Before Warm Up Toward End Of Work Week

We’re left with cold temperatures this Wednesday morning!

Make sure to add the layers with temperatures in the 20s being expected and wind chills in the 10s.

Heading into the afternoon, skies will become mostly sunny with quiet conditions. Winds will be light out of the north throughout the day. Overnight should be clear and cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Highs for Thursday and Friday will be warming into the mid- to upper 50s.

With a warm up, winds will pick up out of the south. We should have gusts up to 25 to 30 mph on Friday.

As the front moves in this weekend, it will bring slight chances of precipitation during the weekend.

Colder temperatures are expected behind the front, so highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the 30s.