Down, then up: Stock market goes on another wild ride

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

US. Supreme Court rejects some but not all of the North Carolina legislative districts that federal judges redrew for this year's elections.

US. Supreme Court rejects some but not all of the North Carolina legislative districts that federal judges redrew for this year's elections.

2nd man has gene editing; therapy has no safety flags so far

2nd man has gene editing; therapy has no safety flags so far

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Jeffrey Wong says despite what you may have seen on the internet, he was not the person who set off an alert that mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.

Jeffrey Wong says despite what you may have seen on the internet, he was not the person who set off an alert that mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top.

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top.

Down, then up: Stock market goes on another wild ride

Down, then up: Stock market goes on another wild ride

Pennsylvania is crucial to Democrats' efforts to regain control of the U.S. House, and a recent redistricting decision gives that strategy a boost.

Pennsylvania is crucial to Democrats' efforts to regain control of the U.S. House, and a recent redistricting decision gives that strategy a boost.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A display shows financial indices in Times Square, New York, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. After big swings higher and lower, U.S. stocks are up slightly in afternoon trading Tuesday as investors look for calm after a global sell-off. T...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). Trader Kevin Lodewick, center, and specialist Paul Cosentino, right, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 500 points in early trading, bringin...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). A board above on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The DJIA gained 567 points, or 2.3 percent, recouping nearly half of the 1,...

By ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer

Wall Street is making a good case for buying stock in Maalox and Tums.

In another stomach-churning day Tuesday, stocks plunged in the morning, then pulled off a late-afternoon rally, ending the day in positive territory and recouping some of the losses from the market's two-day plunge.

"The positive for the market is that we came back today in very convincing fashion, but I certainly would not say it's all done, the Wicked Witch is dead," said JJ Kinahan, chief investment strategist for TD Ameritrade. "Brace for volatility and strap yourself for the next couple of weeks."

The Standard & Poor's 500 index is now up just under 1 percent for the year. It had been up as much as 7.5 percent less than two weeks ago.

The bounce-back no doubt came as relief to many Americans made queasy by the drop in their retirement savings and investment accounts.

But for a while Tuesday, it was ugly and getting uglier.

After its 1,175-point nosedive Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average sank an additional 567 points right after trading began Tuesday. Several ups and downs later, the Dow finished the day with a neatly symmetrical gain of 567 points, closing at 24,913.

The big sell-off over the past few days was triggered, at least in part, by fears of inflation and higher interest rates. But the rebound showed that even after going through the worst market tumble in more than six years, some investors are still in a buying mood.

That's been one of the characteristics of the remarkably resilient, nearly nine-year bull market: Time and again, buyers have stepped in within a day or two of a market drop and wiped out the decline.

"While the sharp decline in the S&P 500 on Monday was unnerving, it is important to keep in mind that these kinds of moves have tended to be buying opportunities in the post Financial Crisis era," Lori Calvasina, head of equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a research note Tuesday.

Going back to 2010, the S&P 500 index has fallen 3 percent or more in a single day 15 times. And each time, the index, which is the benchmark most professionals and many index funds use, had been meaningfully higher six months later, Calvasina noted.

Even so, one couldn't blame investors for forgetting this trend, as the market didn't drop more than 3 percent on a single day all last year.

The question is, was Tuesday too soon to buy back in?

"There's no question that the level of risk in buying the dip from this point forward is going to be higher than it was through any time last year and really even a year before that," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. "That's why it's wise to just sit and watch here for another day or two and see where things settle out."

Other Wall Street insiders say the worst is over.

"I believe this is the bottom," said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management. "This is not 2008, when we were really seeing a massive broad-breadth market sell-off. Economically, we're in too good a shape."

The turbulence has yet to rattle Susan McCauley, of Marietta, Georgia, a 66-year-old investment portfolio administrator who said she is not shifting away from stocks, despite the big tumble.

She recently decided to push back her retirement from 68 to 70 to give her more time to save up a bigger nest egg.

"Now that looks even more like a good decision, because it will give me time to invest more and give the market time to recover," she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.