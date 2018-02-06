Icy Roads Causing Travel Headaches Across Parts Of KWTV Viewing Area

Freezing drizzle south and east of the Oklahoma City area is causing travel problems for KWTV viewers across the state -- and there could be a second wave of precipitation Tuesday night with sleet, leading to travel problems in the morning.

The areas of concern are south and east of Norman, Shawnee and areas east, all of southeastern Oklahoma and up the Turner Turnpike between Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Chief Meteorologist David Payne recommends avoiding travel in southern Oklahoma altogether and staying clear of Interstate 40 east of Shawnee.

There is a travel advisory in effect until midnight for those areas south and east of the Oklahoma City area.

Temperatures as of early evening in Oklahoma are in the upper 20s with a light northeast wind between 5 and 15 mph. Lows tonight are expected to fall to the upper teens and lower 20s.

Anything that freezes tonight will be a problem for drivers in the morning, so be sure to join meteorologists Robyn King and Jed Castles starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday on News 9. Also, keep an eye on your News 9 app for any weather-related closings that happen between now and the morning.