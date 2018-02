Police in Chickasha are investigating a shooting that left one man severely wounded, Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, police were called to the reported shooting in the 1000 block of N. 10th St. around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the victim, identified as 31-year-old Khristopher Walker, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators say Walker was conscious and coherent, but was also extremely uncooperative and would not say what led to him getting shot. He was flown by medical helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.