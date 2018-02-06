Sliver Alert Canceled, Norman Couple Found Safe - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Sliver Alert Canceled, Norman Couple Found Safe

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The Silver Alert for a missing Norman couple has been canceled after authorities say they safely located the two.

Authorities started searching for 59-year-old Robert Osbourn and 57-year-old Bertha Peppiatt after the two went missing from their apartment near 1878 W. Robinson St. around 11 a.m. on Jan. 30.

Both Osbourn and Peppiatt suffered from medical disabilities.

Police did not say where or how they found them; only that they both have been located and are safe.

READ ALSO: Silver Alert Issued For Missing Norman Couple

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.