Sliver Alert Canceled, Norman Couple Found Safe

The Silver Alert for a missing Norman couple has been canceled after authorities say they safely located the two.More >>
The Silver Alert for a missing Norman couple has been canceled after authorities say they safely located the two.More >>
A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in a Tulsa hospital, two days after a head-on collision in Creek County on Sunday.More >>
A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in a Tulsa hospital, two days after a head-on collision in Creek County on Sunday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.