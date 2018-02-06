Sliver Alert Canceled, Norman Couple Found Safe

The Silver Alert for a missing Norman couple has been canceled after authorities say they safely located the two.

Authorities started searching for 59-year-old Robert Osbourn and 57-year-old Bertha Peppiatt after the two went missing from their apartment near 1878 W. Robinson St. around 11 a.m. on Jan. 30.

Both Osbourn and Peppiatt suffered from medical disabilities.

Police did not say where or how they found them; only that they both have been located and are safe.

