Sand Springs Woman Fights For Her Life After Crash

A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in a Tulsa hospital, two days after a head-on collision in Creek County on Sunday.

Alicia Washington's friends and family are rallying around the young mother, whose fiance, Kaleb Moore, and 3-month-old daughter, Holly, were also hurt in the crash.

Family says Alicia's heart is still beating, but doctors say she no longer has any brain activity and is on life support. Monday, family members placed baby Holly on her mother's chest, according to Kaleb's sister's Facebook post.

Kaleb, 24, was taken to the hospital Sunday in critical condition but woke up from a coma and is off the ventilator, family says.

The baby is recovering after suffering a broken leg in the crash.

Kaleb's sister says Alicia was a wonderful mom, who stopped at nothing to make sure Holly had everything she needed. And on top of that, she loved Kaleb unconditionally. Together they made each other better.

Friends have set up an online fundraiser so as the family faces this hard time they won’t have to worry about finances. You can view the fundraiser by clicking here.

Troopers say a truck, driven by a 47-year-old man, was headed east on Highway 51 near Mannford on Sunday when it crossed the center line and crashed into the car Moore was driving with his family inside. No word right now as to what caused the driver to cross the center line.