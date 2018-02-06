SpaceX Falcon Heavy Set To Launch

After a successful engine test last month, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is ready for launch today. The three-hour launch window opens at 1:30 p.m. EST, but countdown clocks have been reset for 2:50 p.m. EST due to wind conditions.More >>
After a successful engine test last month, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is ready for launch today. The three-hour launch window opens at 1:30 p.m. EST, but countdown clocks have been reset for 2:50 p.m. EST due to wind conditions.More >>
Only a few days into the tax-filing season, the IRS is sounding an alarm about a new tax scam. Specifically, it's warning tax preparers to be on guard about the scam, which is aimed at stealing taxpayers' refunds by using data compromised in tax preparers' offices.More >>
Only a few days into the tax-filing season, the IRS is sounding an alarm about a new tax scam. Specifically, it's warning tax preparers to be on guard about the scam, which is aimed at stealing taxpayers' refunds by using data compromised in tax preparers' offices.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.