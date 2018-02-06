SpaceX Falcon Heavy Set To Launch - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

SpaceX Falcon Heavy Set To Launch

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
SpaceX/AP SpaceX/AP

After a successful engine test last month, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is ready for launch today. The three-hour launch window opens at 1:30 p.m. EST, but countdown clocks have been reset for 2:50 p.m. EST due to wind conditions.

Made up of three side-by-side Falcon 9 first stages and an upper stage carrying a cherry red Tesla Roadster, the Falcon Heavy will generate 4.7 million pounds of thrust at launch, more powerful than any other rocket in current use. The rocket will lift off from Kennedy Space Center's historic launch pad 39A.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk put the odds of a successful flight at somewhere between 50 percent and 70 percent.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's either going to be an exciting success or an exciting failure. One big boom! I'd say tune in, it's going to be worth your time," Musk told CBS News.

SpaceX Falcon Heavy payload

While this is just a test launch, the Falcon Heavy will be carrying Elon Musk's midnight cherry Tesla Roadster, which will be playing David Bowie's "Space Oddity" and carrying a dummy pilot dubbed "Starman."

"I love the thought of a car drifting apparently endlessly through space and perhaps being discovered by an alien race millions of years in the future," Musk tweeted late last year.

Future versions of the Falcon Heavy could someday be used to launch missions to the moon or Mars.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk's cherry red Tesla Roadster sports car, with a space-suited dummy pilot "Starman," will serve as a test payload for the Falcon Heavy in its maiden flight. / SPACEX

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy Set To Launch

    SpaceX Falcon Heavy Set To Launch

    SpaceX/APSpaceX/AP

    After a successful engine test last month, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is ready for launch today. The three-hour launch window opens at 1:30 p.m. EST, but countdown clocks have been reset for 2:50 p.m. EST due to wind conditions.

    More >>

    After a successful engine test last month, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is ready for launch today. The three-hour launch window opens at 1:30 p.m. EST, but countdown clocks have been reset for 2:50 p.m. EST due to wind conditions.

    More >>

  • IRS Warns Tax Preparers About New Refund Scam

    IRS Warns Tax Preparers About New Refund Scam

    Only a few days into the tax-filing season, the IRS is sounding an alarm about a new tax scam. Specifically, it's warning tax preparers to be on guard about the scam, which is aimed at stealing taxpayers' refunds by using data compromised in tax preparers' offices.

    More >>

    Only a few days into the tax-filing season, the IRS is sounding an alarm about a new tax scam. Specifically, it's warning tax preparers to be on guard about the scam, which is aimed at stealing taxpayers' refunds by using data compromised in tax preparers' offices.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.