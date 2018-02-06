Five Cowboys Score NFL Combine Invites

Oklahoma State guard Kendall Smith led the Cowboys to a thrilling win over No. 7 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse and was rewarded with Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors by the league on Monday.More >>
Six Sooners will head to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine from Feb. 27 to March 5. Here’s a look at who’s going and where they project to be taken in the draft.More >>
Trae Young scored 32 but the Sooners couldn't hold off a hot-shooting West Virginia team on Monday.More >>
Trae Young is among four Big 12 point guards up for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.More >>
