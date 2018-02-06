Five Cowboys Score NFL Combine Invites

Five Oklahoma State Cowboys have been invited to the NFL Combine. Here’s a look at the Pokes who will showcase their skills between Feb. 27 to March 5 in Indianapolis.

James Washington – 2017 stats: 74 rec, 1549 yards, 13 touchdowns

What they’re saying: Washington is a top-heavy receiver with dangerous build-up speed who has a three-year history of hitting chunk plays thanks to his speed and ball tracking. Washington is more gradual than sudden with check marks in the vertical categories but minuses in categories like route running and hands. Washington has the potential to compete as a WR2 for a team looking to stretch the field. His limitations and dependence upon his quarterback's deep ball accuracy makes the chasm between his ceiling and floor a little wider.

Draft Projection: Rounds 2-3

Mason Rudolph – 2017 stats: 4,904 passing yards, 47 touchdowns (37 passing, 10 rushing), 9 interceptions

What they’re saying: Pocket quarterback with good size who has shown consistent improvement as a passer. Rudolph is more of a downfield, play-action passer than a quarterback who can win with precision and arm strength. He's a capable field reader who has the ability to operate with timing which will be important since his arm can be dull at times. Rudolph could be an early backup with the potential of becoming an average to below average starter in the league.

Draft Projection: Rounds 2-3

Marcell Ateman – 2017 stats: 59 rec, 1156 yards, 8 touchdowns

What they’re saying: Long target with good size and functional speed. Ateman played in a vertical offense that took advantage of subpar secondaries in his conference and should fit into a West Coast offense as a pro. His frame and ball skills give him instant credibility as a jump ball threat in the red-zone while he continues to hone his skill set. Ateman should be an early backup with a chance to climb the ladder on the depth chart.

Draft Projection: Round 4

Tre Flowers – 2017 stats: 79 tackles (55 solo 24 ast), 2 interceptions, 8 pass break ups

What they’re saying: Flowers is a long-armed, lanky safety with solid instincts but limited by hip tightness and a lack of fluidity. Flowers' length has helped with tackle and ball production, but his lack of adequate man cover skills could be an issue if offenses target him in space. His thin frame and inconsistencies as a tackler will concern some teams. Backup safety is his ceiling.

Draft Projection: Rounds 5-6

Chris Lacy – 2017 stats: 20 rec, 264 yards

What they’re saying: Lacy was never "the man" in Oklahoma State's offense, but his consistency, toughness and intelligence have put him on NFL teams' radars. There isn’t a scouting summary on Lacy, but the fact he was invited to the Combine says a lot.

Draft Projection: undrafted