West Virginia Hands Sooners First Home Loss

Trae Young scored 32 but the Sooners couldn't hold off a hot-shooting West Virginia team on Monday.More >>
Trae Young scored 32 but the Sooners couldn't hold off a hot-shooting West Virginia team on Monday.More >>
Trae Young and the Sooners get another crack at the only ranked team to defeat them this season.More >>
Trae Young and the Sooners get another crack at the only ranked team to defeat them this season.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Trae Young scored 32 but the Sooners couldn't hold off a hot-shooting West Virginia team on Monday.More >>
Trae Young scored 32 but the Sooners couldn't hold off a hot-shooting West Virginia team on Monday.More >>
Trae Young is among four Big 12 point guards up for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.More >>
Trae Young is among four Big 12 point guards up for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.More >>
The Thunder are reportedly pursuing Utah wing Rodney Hood as Thursday's trade deadline approaches.More >>
The Thunder are reportedly pursuing Utah wing Rodney Hood as Thursday's trade deadline approaches.More >>
Oklahoma State guard Kendall Smith led the Cowboys to a thrilling win over No. 7 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse and was rewarded with Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors by the league on Monday.More >>
Oklahoma State guard Kendall Smith led the Cowboys to a thrilling win over No. 7 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse and was rewarded with Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors by the league on Monday.More >>