Winter weather advisories in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Freezing rain and sleet are forecast across parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, leaving roads slick and hazardous in the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for north-central Texas from mid-afternoon Tuesday until midnight. The advisory goes from mid-afternoon Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday across south-central and southeastern Oklahoma and much of the northern third of Arkansas. The advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday in northeast Arkansas.

The weather service says ice amounts could range from a trace in northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to up to two-tenths of an inch across northern Arkansas.

Skies are expected to begin clearing on Wednesday with temperatures in the region expected to reach the upper 30s to mid-40s.

