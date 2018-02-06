Psychiatrist: Suspect in Lebanese man's death schizophrenic - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Psychiatrist: Suspect in Lebanese man's death schizophrenic

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A psychiatrist has testified that an Oklahoma man charged with a hate crime in the fatal shooting of his Lebanese neighbor was mentally ill at the time with untreated schizophrenia.

Stanley Majors is on trial in Tulsa for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara. Prosecutors allege Majors bombarded Jabara and his family for years with racial epithets before the 2016 shooting.

Dr. Jason Beaman testified Monday that Majors was unable to fully understand or appreciate his actions when he shot Jabara because of his untreated schizophrenia.

Defense attorneys are trying to show Majors was mentally ill at the time of the shooting. They argue that the 63-year-old Majors feared Jabara's family targeted him because he's gay.

The defense is expected to rest its case Tuesday.

