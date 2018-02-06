Crews Respond To SE OKC House Fire

Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported in the home's garage shortly after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of SE 40.

Three people were able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to get three cats outside of the home and put out the fire quickly.

Smoke detectors were in the home and activated which helped the residents get up to leave the home, fire officials said.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.