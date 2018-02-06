Hawaii emergency worker gets threats after misleading photo

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Jeffrey Wong says despite what you may have seen on the internet, he was not the person who set off an alert that mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Federal investigators are blaming a lack of required testing for sleep apnea for recent train accidents in New York and New Jersey that killed one person and injured more than 200.

The National Weather Service says there's no tsunami warning for the East Coast, despite a warning received by some people.

From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees 388,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West, and some politicians say BLM's headquarters should be in the West as well.

New research suggests that far more U.S. teens are transgender or gender nonconforming than previously thought.

Federal investigators are meeting in Washington to determine the causes of two train crashes in the New York City region.

(AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher). In this Feb. 1, 2018 photo, Jeffrey Wong, current operations officer for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, poses for a photo in Honolulu. He filed a police report after seeing threatening comments online from p...

(AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, File). FILE - In this July 21, 2017 file photo, Jeffrey Wong, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's operations officer, shows computer screens monitoring hazards at the agency's headquarters in Honolulu. The photo ...

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - When an erroneous alert was sent out last month telling people in Hawaii that there was an incoming ballistic missile, Jeffrey Wong was an island away from the state's emergency management agency office where he works as an operations officer.

Wong helped gather hundreds of panicked guests at his hotel on the island of Kauai to seek shelter in a restaurant until he confirmed the alert was a mistake.

Then an Associated Press photograph circulated picturing Wong months earlier at the agency's Honolulu operations center on Oahu island - and people mistakenly thought Wong was the "button-pusher" who sent out the alert, wrongly accusing him in online comments of causing widespread panic and confusion.

Wong told The Associated Press last week he quickly learned how cruel the internet can be: "A lot of anger, a lot of ignorance came out as a result of that."

He added: "It's very hurtful to be wrongly accused, wrongly marked as an individual that's responsible for actions that affected, in a negative way, a lot of people within the state of Hawaii and possibly around the world."

Wong said he wanted to set the record straight so the public knows he didn't send out the alert. The employee who did has been fired. That man, who spoke to reporters separately on the condition that his name not be revealed, said he was devastated for causing panic but believed at it was a real attack at the time.

Wong, who oversees day-to-day operations at the agency, said he neither hired the other man nor did the man report directly to him. He said the former employee's supervisor does report to him.

The AP took the photo in July 2017 to accompany a story about Hawaii preparing for a North Korean missile threat. The news agency did not resend it after the false missile alert, but people found it online and recirculated it on social media.

Some of their comments called for Wong to be shot and water-boarded and there were also racially derogatory comments with some people questioning his loyalty to Hawaii and the U.S., he said.

The photo also included a yellow sticky note in the background that appeared to have a password on it, which people circulating the photo after the false alert pointed out as a reason to criticize the emergency management agency - prompting even more online rage.

Fearing for his safety, Wong took screen-shots and print-outs to Honolulu police and filed a police report four days after the Jan. 13 false alert. Authorities are conducting a first-degree terroristic threatening and harassment investigation, said police spokeswoman Michelle Yu.

While Wong has been overwhelmed by the criticism he has endured, guests at the hotel where he was attending a civil air patrol conference praised his efforts to keep them safe.

"We appreciate your actions greatly and are grateful that you happened to be there and showed yourself to be strong, calm and positive," Marc Tiar, who was vacationing with his family, wrote in an email to Wong after returning home to Nevada. "We are safe at home in Reno now, but my family and I will never forget that day or the man who made sure we would be as safe as possible."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.