Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

SpaceX test flight of big new rocket delayed because of high wind.

Jeffrey Wong says despite what you may have seen on the internet, he was not the person who set off an alert that mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Federal investigators are blaming a lack of required testing for sleep apnea for recent train accidents in New York and New Jersey that killed one person and injured more than 200.

From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees 388,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West, and some politicians say BLM's headquarters should be in the West as well.

Federal investigators are meeting in Washington to determine the causes of two train crashes in the New York City region.

The National Weather Service says there's no tsunami warning for the East Coast, despite a warning received by some people.

By MICHAEL SISAK

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - An Amtrak engineer was ordered Tuesday to stand trial for a deadly 2015 derailment in Philadelphia as a judge reinstated involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges.

Another judge had thrown out the charges against 34-year-old Brandon Bostian last year, ruling that the evidence pointed to an accident, not negligence.

Pennsylvania prosecutors appealed. Judge Kathryn S. Lewis ruled that the earlier judge had erred and that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

Bostian sat stunned as the decision was announced. He's free on bail but must surrender his passport. He has been on unpaid administrative leave from Amtrak since the crash.

Eight people died when the Washington-to-New York train rounded a curve at more than twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit and hurdled off the tracks, crumpling cars and catapulting passengers into the woods. In addition to the eight deaths, about 200 people were hurt.

Federal safety investigators concluded Bostian was distracted by radio chatter and lost his bearings.

The previous judge, Thomas Gehret, echoed the thinking of city prosecutors in dismissing the case in September. City prosecutors decided not to charge Bostian, leading a victim's family to seek charges on its own as a statute of limitations loomed.

Bostian's lawyer, Brian McMonagle, said the engineer's speeding was a momentary lapse from a safety-conscious engineer who was briefly distracted.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation completed in 2016 found no evidence that Bostian was impaired or using a cellphone.

Bostian is suing the government-owned railroad, alleging he was left disoriented or unconscious when something struck his train before it derailed. NTSB investigators have said nothing struck the locomotive.

He waived his right to appear at a Feb. 21 arraignment. He must call in to court officials weekly, under the terms of his bail.

Amtrak has taken responsibility for the crash and agreed to pay $265 million to settle claims filed by victims and their families. It has also installed speed controls on its track from Boston to Washington.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office picked up the criminal case after the city district attorney's office bowed out and the family of a woman killed in the crash, Rachel Jacobs, filed a private criminal complaint.

"The victims are going to have their day in court, which is all they have ever sought," Thomas Kline, a lawyer for the family said after the ruling.

He added: "Mr. Bostian had one job and one job only on that day, which was to get the train from Point A to Point B and to carry those passengers safely. He did not do that. He has no excuse for the speeding on the tracks that day."

