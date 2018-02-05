Suspect Crashes, Flees On Foot After Pursuit In Edmond

Suspect flees scene after pursuit and crash in Edmond.

Police are in search of a suspect after a short chase and crash in Edmond.

According to police, this started as a routine traffic stop at Edmond Road and Kelly around 10 p.m. when the suspect took off at a high rate of speed. Police called off the pursuit due to the high volume of traffic in the area.

Police said the suspect lost control and crashed out on top of a fire hydrant at 15th and Kelly and then fled on foot.

A perimeter has been set up and the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.