Alleged Stalker Arrested After Overnight Chase, Crash In Edmond

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Suspect flees scene after pursuit and crash in Edmond.
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

A woman accused of stalking her ex-boyfriend is now in police custody after leading an officer on a short high-speed chase and crashing in Edmond. 

According to Edmond police, this started as a routine traffic stop at Edmond Road and Santa Fe just before 10 p.m. Monday, February 5. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Maria Roche, took off at a high rate of speed. The officer called off the pursuit due to the high volume of traffic in the area, and Roche driving recklessly at speeds reaching up to 100 mph.

The officer said that Roche lost control and crashed out on top of a fire hydrant at 1310 S. Kelly, and fled on foot.

A perimeter was set up and K9 units were deployed, but Roche was not located.

While investigating at the scene, a man called into dispatch saying he had recognized the suspect vehicle on the News 9 app, and identified it as his ex-girlfriend who had been stalking him.

Roche was located at her home in the 4000 block of E. Seward Road.

Police said Roche admitted to fleeing because she thought her ex  whom she was allegedly stalking, had called the police on her. She also admitted to driving recklessly and endangering others.

After being checked out at a local hospital, she was taken into custody on complaints of Felony Eluding, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Obstruction and VPO Violation. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
