Police Arrest Suspect After Chase, Search In SW OKC

Police say a suspect is in custody after a pursuit and search in SW Oklahoma City, Monday night.

According to OCPD, the chase lasted about 20 minutes before the suspect bailed out of a vehicle at 12620 Jasper Avenue. Police said the suspect was in a stolen vehicle and it was tracked using On Star.

The suspect was found hiding in the trees, and was taken into custody.

At this time, the suspect's name has not been released.

