Deputy killed, 4 other people injured in Colorado shooting

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

Trump claims Russia-probe memo vindicates him; Dems say no

Trump claims Russia-probe memo vindicates him; Dems say no

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Spotlight in sex assault scandal now on major institutions

Spotlight in sex assault scandal now on major institutions

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

The stock market slid even further on Monday as worries about the prospect of higher interest rates flared.

The stock market slid even further on Monday as worries about the prospect of higher interest rates flared.

Markets waited a while for a pullback. Then, pow!

Markets waited a while for a pullback. Then, pow!

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration's response to the opioid epidemic.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration's response to the opioid...

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

Top intelligence and law enforcement officials are worried that releasing the congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse could have wide-ranging repercussions.

Top intelligence and law enforcement officials are worried that releasing the congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse could have wide-ranging repercussions.

Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patriots.

Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patriots.

Eagles get hero's welcome after winning 1st Super Bowl title

Eagles get hero's welcome after winning 1st Super Bowl title

Lady Luck was most certainly not the side of Las Vegas sports books during the Super Bowl as some reported six- and seven-figure losses.

Lady Luck was most certainly not the side of Las Vegas sports books during the Super Bowl as some reported six- and seven-figure losses.

Vegas sports books not so lucky with Eagles' Super Bowl win

Vegas sports books not so lucky with Eagles' Super Bowl win

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

Shares are tumbling in Asia after a wild day for U.S. markets that resulted in the biggest drop in the Dow Jones industrial average in six and a half years.

Shares are tumbling in Asia after a wild day for U.S. markets that resulted in the biggest drop in the Dow Jones industrial average in six and a half years.

Asian shares tumble after Dow has worst day since 2011

Asian shares tumble after Dow has worst day since 2011

(Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP). A police chaplain heads to the ambulance entrance at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central following a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Police in Colorado Springs say they are responding to a...

(Nadav Soroker/The Gazette via AP). An El Paso County Sheriff's deputy works the scene of a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Police in Colorado Springs say they are responding to a "critical incident" in a neighborhood of sing...

(Nadav Soroker/The Gazette via AP). Two deputies hug at the scene of a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Police in Colorado Springs say they are responding to a "critical incident" in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apar...

By KATHLEEN FOODY and P. SOLOMON BANDA

Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado sheriff's deputy was shot and killed on Monday, the third officer to be gunned down in the line of duty in the state in the past five weeks.

El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was killed while he and other officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Denver, authorities said.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey said the officers were struggling with the male suspect when shots were fired.

Two other deputies, a Colorado Springs police officer and a bystander were also shot, authorities said. All were hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately released.

The lone suspect was also killed, authorities said.

The names of the injured officers, the bystander and the suspect were not immediately released.

Jason Adams, 52, who lives nearby, told the Colorado Springs Gazette he heard gunshots and ran to the scene, which he described as a "war zone."

Television coverage showed dozens of emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

Adams said he saw emergency responders tending to three people lying on the ground, one of whom appeared to have bullet wounds in the side of his torso.

A police command post remained on the scene hours after the shooting, along with about a dozen police cars and multiple officers.

Sheriff Bill Elder said Flick, who was killed on his 11th anniversary with the department, is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins.

"Deputy Flick was an outstanding member of my agency and he will be missed," Elder said.

Carey said it was a tough day for all law-enforcement agencies.

"Tonight there is no distinction between our uniforms. State Patrol, sheriff's office and the Colorado Springs Police Department, our hearts are all broken," he said.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said the deadly violence against officers is having a grave impact on the state.

"We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy's loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured," he said in a written statement. "However, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service."

Hickenlooper ordered flags flown at half-staff in Flick's honor.

Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm was killed Jan. 24 and Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed on New Year's Eve.

Gumm, 31, was shot while chasing a suspect. Parrish, 29, was shot in suburban Denver by a man with a history of mental health issues.

Monday's shooting occurred in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartments and retail stores just east of downtown Colorado Springs, a city of about 465,000.

___

This story has been corrected to show Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed New Year's Eve, not New Year's Day.

___

Foody reported from Denver.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.