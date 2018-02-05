Ex-Virginia Tech student on trial in slaying of girl, 13

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

The stock market slid even further on Monday as worries about the prospect of higher interest rates flared.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration's response to the opioid epidemic.

Top intelligence and law enforcement officials are worried that releasing the congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse could have wide-ranging repercussions.

Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patriots.

Lady Luck was most certainly not the side of Las Vegas sports books during the Super Bowl as some reported six- and seven-figure losses.

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

Shares are tumbling in Asia after a wild day for U.S. markets that resulted in the biggest drop in the Dow Jones industrial average in six and a half years.

By DENISE LAVOIE

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) - As testimony gets underway in the trial of a former Virginia Tech student charged with killing a 13-year-old girl, jurors could hear from an unlikely witness for the defense: his alleged accomplice.

David Eisenhauer, 20, of Columbia, Maryland, is charged in the 2016 stabbing death of Nicole Lovell, a middle school student from Blacksburg.

A jury was chosen Monday, and opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

As prospective jurors listened to a list of potential witnesses Monday, one name jumped out: Natalie Keepers. She is the former Virginia Tech student prosecutors say met with Eisenhauer before Lovell disappeared and discussed ways to kill her.

Eisenhauer's lawyers have filed a subpoena for Keepers to testify at Eisenhauer's trial, but her lawyers are fighting the move. In court documents, they said if called to testify, Keepers will invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

"Most, if not all, of the testimony elicited from Keepers at the defendant's trial by either the prosecution or defense counsel would be incriminating," attorney Kristopher Olin wrote in a motion asking Judge Robert Turk to quash the subpoena. The judge did not immediately rule.

Keepers, 21, of Laurel, Maryland, faces a separate trial in September on charges of being accessory before the fact and concealing a dead body.

According to court documents and testimony during pretrial hearings, Keepers told police she discussed killing Lovell with Eisenhauer after he told her he feared she could be pregnant. Keepers said Eisenhauer told her he may have had sex with the girl at a party, but couldn't remember because he blacked out and woke up the next day in a ditch, the testimony and documents indicated.

Officers previously testified that Keepers said in police interviews that she was not present for the killing, but had helped Eisenhauer clean Lovell's body and dump it just over the state line in North Carolina.

Prosecutors have said Lovell climbed out her bedroom window to meet Eisenhauer in 2016 after the two communicated through an instant messaging app. Her body was found three days later.

Eisenhauer, of Columbia, Maryland, acknowledged meeting her, but told police he left when he saw how young she was.

The judge on Monday denied Eisenhauer's motion to suppress statements he made to police.

Eisenhauer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, abduction and concealing a dead body.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.