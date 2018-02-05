Big 12 Has Four Semifinalists For Cousy Point Guard Of The Year - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Big 12 Has Four Semifinalists For Cousy Point Guard Of The Year Award

The Big 12 is home to a nation-leading four of the 10 candidates for the 2018 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Big 12 representatives are Devonte’ Graham (Kansas), Trae Young (Oklahoma), Keenan Evans (Texas Tech) and Jevon Carter (West Virginia).

The annual honor is now in its 15th year of recognizing the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to just 10.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee for the 2018 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. The winner will be honored at ESPN’s College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, April 6, 2018. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017) and DJ Augustin, Texas (2008).

